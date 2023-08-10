 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Business

FSS raids Kakao founder's office over suspected stock manipulation of SM Entertainment

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 19:10       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 19:10
Kakao founder Kim Beom-su (Kakao)
Kakao founder Kim Beom-su (Kakao)

Korea's financial regulator raided the office of tech giant Kakao's founder Thursday in connection with allegations Kakao's executives were involved in manipulating stock prices of SM Entertainment, sources said.

According to the sources, a special investigation unit under the Financial Supervisory Service searched Kim Beom-su's office at Kakao headquarters in Pangyo, just south of Seoul.

Kakao has been suspected of manipulating stock prices of SM Entertainment earlier this year in the process of acquiring shares of the K-pop powerhouse.

The FSS has been investigating the allegations after Hybe, SM's rival agency behind global superstar BTS, filed a petition for a probe into the case with the agency in February.

Hybe was Kakao's rival in the bidding war to take over the management rights of SM, the entertainment agency behind EXO, Aespa and NCT.

In March, Kakao won the battle by securing a 40 percent stake in SM, becoming the largest shareholder of the agency.

Hybe initially bought a 14.8 percent stake in SM Entertainment from SM founder Lee Soo-man but later halted its takeover bid following an agreement with Kakao a few days after Kakao's tender offer started March 7.

Hybe has accused Kakao of manipulating SM's stock prices through another company to hinder Hybe from making a tender offer to secure a larger stake in SM. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114