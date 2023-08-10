Malnourished lioness occupies cage recently vacated by starving lion

The cage recently vacated by a malnourished lion at Bugyeong Zoo, southeastern city of Gimhae is now housing the lion's 4-year old offspring, according to reports Thursday.

The offspring, a 4-year old lioness, also appears malnourished, sparking outrage online.

Complaints by furious citizens calling for the closure of Bugyeong Zoo are currently being posted on Gimhae City Hall's official website. The zoo has faced complaints and calls for closure over the past few months, with allegations of abuse, including severe malnutrition and filthy conditions.

The lion that brought the zoo to public attention has since been moved to Cheongju Zoo on July 5, and it was reported on social media that the lion has put on weight and is regaining his health.

According to Gimhae City and Bugyeong Zoo on Thursday, the lioness was born four years ago, but that the zoo moved her into the same cage after the male lion went to Cheongju Zoo on July 5.

Citizens urged for the closure of Bugyeong Zoo, saying “It doesn’t make sense that the daughter lion is in the same cage where her dad was trapped and starved to reveal his ribs."

Gimhae City said they are not in a position to see Bugyeong Zoo relocate or close down, noting that because the zoo is a private facility, "it cannot be forced to close" and that they will "try finding better homes for the animals."