Man went on stabbing rampage to protect himself from 'stalkers': police

Mo Sang-myo, chief police officer of Bundang Police Station, reveals the first investigation report on the Bundang rampage suspect Choi Won-jong during a press briefing on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Choi Won-jong, the suspect behind the deadly knife attack last week in a department store in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, went on the stabbing rampage because he believed he was being stalked by a group of people, police investigation reports revealed Wednesday.

During Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police’s press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the police stated that they will file for an arrest warrant against Choi on Thursday for murder, attempted murder and preliminary murder.

“Choi appears to have planned the crime in advance, given how he purchased his weapon prior to the incident and from his statements,” said Bundang Police Station chief police officer Mo Sang-myo.

“The suspect believes that there is a group of stalkers that wish to harm him and that the victims of the crime (last) Thursday actually belong to the said group of stalkers. The police have concluded that Choi committed the crime to protect himself.”

In addition to questioning Choi, the police also conducted digital forensic analyses on Choi’s two cell phones and a computer. Most keywords that Choi searched for include “stalking” and “gang."

Last Thursday, Choi rammed a car into a crowd outside a department store before going into a department store and attacked shoppers with a knife. Fourteen people were injured, and among them one died, with one still left in critical condition, as of Wednesday.

Police said the victims did not know Choi personally. Choi has a history of mental illness, media reports said quoting police. He was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder from 2015 to 2020.