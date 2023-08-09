Two Vietnamese workers perish in construction site accident

A view from above of the building in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the top floor collapsed, crushing two workers and injuring four others (Yonhap)

Two Vietnamese workers died Wednesday when a building under construction collapsed in Okseon-dong, Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, authorities said, crushing them.

According to fire authorities, the uppermost floor of a nine-story shopping complex under construction collapsed onto the floor below at 11:49 a.m.

Two men of Vietnamese nationality -- one in his 20s and one in his 30s -- were crushed between the eighth and top floors.

They were found in cardiac arrest by rescue authorities at 12:25 p.m. and 1:06 p.m., respectively, and taken to a hospital, where they died.

The two individuals were reportedly pouring concrete at the time of the collapse. About ten workers were at the site when the building collapsed, including the two who died, and four others sustained injuries.

The fire authorities deployed a total of 52 personnel to respond to the accident.

The police plan to investigate the primary cause of the accident and whether the involved construction company officials adhered to safety rules. If not, they will file criminal charges.

The construction of the building began at the end of February and is set to be completed by late May 2024.