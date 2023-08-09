 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

No further avian influenza cases confirmed from contaminated cat food

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:15       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:15
A veterinarian takes a sample from a cat at an animal shelter in Yeoju, southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 1 (Yonhap)
A veterinarian takes a sample from a cat at an animal shelter in Yeoju, southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 1 (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has found no further infections of highly pathogenic avian influenza traced to contaminated cat food products.

The announcement came after the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said traces of the virus were found in two kinds of cat food -- Balanced Duck and Balanced Chicken manufactured by Nature's Raw -- used at a shelter in Seoul last week.

Last month, a cat at the shelter in Seoul's Gwanak district died after showing respiratory symptoms, and it was later found to have been infected with a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain.

Upon detection of the virus, the government ordered the manufacturer to recall and destroy the products, and launched an inspection into all manufacturers of animal food using chicken, duck and other meats.

The ministry said it has contacted 286 consumers who have purchased the products to recall and destroy them.

The consumers' cats have so far showed no signs of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, with the regional governments planning to closely observe them through next week.

Concerns have grown over the spread of avian influenza among cats and other animals, as the country also reported avian influenza cases in two cats at a shelter in Seoul's Yongsan Ward last month, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals since 2016.

"Pets living at houses are highly unlikely to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, and there have been no cases of such infections between cats globally," an official from the agricultural ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114