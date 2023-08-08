 Back To Top
Business

Coway air purifier tops US Consumer Reports ratings

By Mun So-jeong
Published : Aug 8, 2023 - 17:07       Updated : Aug 8, 2023 - 17:07
Coway Airmega ProX (Coway)
Coway Airmega ProX (Coway)

South Korean home appliance maker Coway said Tuesday its latest air purifier, called the Coway Airmega ProX, has topped a recent US Consumer Reports rating among 186 air purifier models.

The Coway air purifier earned the highest 93 points in performance evaluations conducted by Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer organization. It was the first time that a Korean brand air purifier has topped the rating.

The Coway Airmega ProX also outpaced its rivals in terms of cleaning performance, energy efficiency and noise level, while receiving a full score of five in separate consumer satisfaction and reliability ratings.

The product was also named the Best Air Purifier of 2023 and the Best Air Purifier for Wildlife Smoke.

Since its US debut in April this year, the air purifier’s minimalist, eco-friendly design has earned international recognition in three major industrial design awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award and Japan Good Design Award.



By Mun So-jeong (munsojeong@heraldcorp.com)
