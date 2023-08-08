[Herald Review] ‘Honey Sweet,’ a lighthearted rom-com that might just outdo this year’s blockbusters

Yoo Hae-jin, a household name in South Korea’s entertainment scene, took on his first-ever role in a romantic comedy in “Honey Sweet,” a lighthearted film that portrays the love story of a middle-aged couple.

Yoo plays Chi-ho, a nerdy, workaholic researcher at the confectionery firm who falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic phone operator at a loan company. “Honey Sweet” will be Kim’s first silver screen role in 20 years, following her latest appearances on TV, including in “The Lady in Dignity” (2017).

The film’s plot doesn’t stray far from the quintessential rom-com formula, where the two characters meet by chance and fall in love. The storyline is solid and well-organized, and director Lee Han’s portrayal of the couple in their 40s is sweet and endearing, yet never overdone.

Actors Cha In-pyo, Jin Seon-kyu and Han Sun-hwa add their own flavor to the film through their supporting roles, each encapsulating a story worthy of standing on its own.

Cha plays Seok-ho, Chi-ho’s half brother who always borrows money from Chi-ho, while Jin plays Chi-ho’s ambitious boss at the confectionery firm. Han plays the role of Il-young’s close friend and Chi-ho’s gambling partner who later finds her own true love.