S. Korean government decides to continue World Scout Jamboree as planned

Scout members who participated in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree make lotus lanterns at the Buddhist templ Geumsansa in North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

On Saturday, Han told reporters the government will make the utmost effort to take effective measures to run the Jamboree event smooth and safe with additional service, medical staffs, tent canopies and more.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced Saturday that the World Scout Jamboree will run through Aug. 12, following its original schedule.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at the World Scout Jamboree press center at the reclaimed land of Saemangum, North Jeolla Province, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed that additional tourism programs be provided to offer experiences of South Korea's industry, culture, history, and nature, as stated by his office on Saturday morning.

Yoon urged Han and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who is also a member of the Jamboree's organizing committee, to provide all-out support in protecting young scouts. This includes sending an unlimited number of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks carrying cold water.

Additionally, Yoon instructed the government to collaborate with other regional governments, including Seoul, Pyeongchang, Gyeongju, Busan, and more, to offer extra travel programs to create memorable experiences for Jamboree participants.

A growing number of participants at this year's World Scout Jamboree, which kicked off on Tuesday on the reclaimed land of Saemangum, near Buan, North Jeolla Province, have been suffering from heat-related illnesses due to exposure to the scorching heat in the middle of mud land, without natural shade to protect them from the blistering summer heat.

In addition to the weather hazard, the event has raised concerns over hygiene issues, such as spoiled food and unmanaged facilities.

Amid mounting safety concerns, the British, Singaporean, and US contingents decided to pull out from the campsite.