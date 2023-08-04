Hyundai Card tops brand reputation among credit cards in August

Hyundai Card topped the brand reputation chart in August, followed by Shinhan Card and Samsung Card, in a monthly ranking announced by Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on Friday.

The institute announces the Brand Reputation Index every month, analyzing big data information based on consumer trends online. It looks at six indices which include participation, media, communication, community, social contribution and CEO to evaluate the ranking of the credit card brands.

The brand reputation index of Hyundai Card, the No. 1 local credit card brand, amounted to 5,026,276 in August, down 10.9 percent from last month’s record of 5,642,994. The brand has maintained the top spot for 10 consecutive months since last October.

Shinhan Card followed in the list in second place, followed by Samsung Card, KB Kookmin Card and Lotte Card.

Among the top five, Lotte Card was the only brand that saw a rise in its index with an increase of 7.52 percent, while the others saw their scores decline, according to the institute.

Hyundai Card was the first credit card firm to issue Apple Pay in Korea, launched earlier this year. The introduction of Apple Pay has led to a sharp increase in the number of new card users since March.

For August, the institute said it analyzed about 27.4 million pieces of big data information related to local credit card brands since last month. The amount of data decreased 6.33 percent when compared to the 29.2 million pieces of information analyzed in July.