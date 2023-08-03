22-year-old-led nationwide drug ring busted

Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency reported the arrest of 20 people on Wednesday, including the 22-year-old kingpin of a major drug ring, among 34 individuals nabbed in connection with the nationwide drug trafficking operation. Among those busted was a high schooler who had been recruited into the ring as a drug mule, police confirmed.

Since June 2020, the ring has dealt with cannabis and LSD smuggled from Vietnam through overseas mail. The ring's dealers, largely former buyers in their 20s and 30s, were reportedly compensated with a monthly fee of 3 million won ($2,300).

The group used encrypted messager Telegram for every stage of their operation from business dealings to recruitment, servicing 3,000 clients across five different chat rooms. In addition to drug dealing, the group engaged in extensive money laundering using cryptocurrency, converting an estimated total of 1.7 billion won ($13 million) for other drug rings, authorities explained.

Following a common practice in the Korean drug-dealing scene, the group used the method locally known as "deonjigi" – which translates to "tossing" – for distribution, stashing drugs in hiding places such as the electrical panels of apartment buildings for pickup. Authorities identified 79 such drop-off spots across the country.

Law enforcement seized 3.1 billion won in revenue and 200 million won worth of drugs from the ringleader’s residence. Although based in South Korea, the 22-year-old was known to manage operations remotely during his stay in the US for college studies. He reportedly led a lavish lifestyle funded by the illicit gains, owning several properties and a luxury car.

Moving forward, the police plan to extend its investigation into foreign entities linked with the drug ring and intensify their efforts against online drug trafficking.