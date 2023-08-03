 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
National

Daytime highs to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 10:11       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 10:12
Water fountain at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, Wednesday (Yonhap)
Water fountain at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, Wednesday (Yonhap)

The searing heat wave gripping South Korea for over one week is expected to further intensify on Thursday, the state weather agency said, with the highest temperatures climbing to 33 degrees Celsius, to 38 C across the nation.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the hot and humid North Pacific high pressure has completely covered the nation, pushing up the maximum sensible temperatures above 35 C in most regions in the day.

Daytime highs are to reach 35 C in Seoul, Ulsan and Daejeon, 33 C in Incheon, 36 C in Daegu and Gwangju and 34 C in Busan, the KMA said, adding their apparent temperatures will be a few degrees higher.

The midday ultraviolet index will also rise to a very high level in most regions, the agency said, asking people to stay indoors or in the shade.

The tropical night phenomenon is expected to continue in urban and coastal areas, in particular, it said. Gangneung, an east coastal city, experienced the super tropical night on Wednesday, with its nighttime low staying above 30 C, the agency said.

Due to atmospheric instability, there will be occasional showers across the country, with precipitation reaching up to 30 millimeters per hour, the KMA said. (Yonhap)

