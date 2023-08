Harley-Davidson Korea said Wednesday that a total of 40 riders and company staff completed its US tour held July 12-27, the first tour in four years since the COVID-19 outbreak. Riding on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the participants crossed Route 66, one of the US' first highways, which connects eight states from Chicago to Los Angeles. (Harley-Davidson)

