 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

SK hynix expected to offer W1.2m incentives to employees to boost morale

By Mun So-jeong
Published : Aug 2, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Aug 2, 2023 - 15:31
SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)
SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)

SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, is expected to offer financial incentives of 1.2 million won ($926) to each of its employees to boost morale, as the company has been struggling from consecutive losses in quarterly earnings, according to industry sources, Wednesday.

SK hynix's labor union held a staff briefing session recently to explain it has come to an agreement with the company management for the company to provide the incentive to employees, according to sources. The decision will be confirmed on Thursday when the agreement is ratified by the union.

The incentive adds to the tentative wage deal for 2023, which promises a 4.5 percent wage increase, and will be retroactively applied when the operating profit turns to surplus. Once a rebound is visible, the workers will receive a retrospective pay raise under the agreement.

The incentive will be given to all employees on Aug. 10. While the previous deal was overwhelmingly voted down by the full-time union members, the firm and the union have strived to work out this compromise.

In the meantime, the chipmaker reported an operating loss of 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion) in the April-June period, falling into the red for the third consecutive quarter amid a severe market downturn.

Adding to the first quarter loss amounting to 3.4 trillion won, the firm already logged a deficit of approximately 6.3 trillion won for the first half of the year.



By Mun So-jeong (munsojeong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114