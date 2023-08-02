 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Business

Hyundai, Kia post double-digit growth in US sales in July

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2023 - 09:33       Updated : Aug 2, 2023 - 09:33
Kia cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Kia in San Leandro, California, May 30. (AFP)
Kia cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Kia in San Leandro, California, May 30. (AFP)

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. both reported double-digit growth in their US sales in July, backed by strong demand for electric vehicles, data from the US units of the South Korean carmakers have shown.

Hyundai sold 66,527 vehicles last month on a wholesale basis, up 10 percent from the 60,631 recorded a year earlier, according to Hyundai Motor America on Tuesday.

Its retail sales reached 61,745 in July, marking a 2 percent on-year increase and the best-ever July performance, Hyundai said.

Electric vehicle sales rose 49 percent in the same period, accounting for 20 percent of its total monthly retail sales. SUVs took up 74 percent of the retail volume.

By model, the Santa Fe hybrid EV posted 205 percent on-year sales growth, with that of the Tucson plug-in hybrid growing 44 percent over the cited period. Sales of the IONIQ 5 rose 109 percent.

Hyundai's cumulative US sales currently stand at 461,140 vehicles this year, up 14 percent from a year earlier.

Kia's July wholesale volume came to 70,930, growing 14 percent from the previous year, with retail sales reaching 66,485, up 13 percent on-year.

Its EV and SUV sales jumped 72 percent and 17 percent, respectively, driven by solid demand for the Niro hybrid crossover SUV, the Carnival minivan and the Seltos compact SUV. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114