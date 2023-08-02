 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea sees 3rd-largest per-capita GDP fall among major economies in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : Aug 2, 2023 - 09:26
This file photo taken July 25 shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken July 25 shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

South Korea's per-capita gross domestic product fell by the most among major economies after Japan and Sweden last year, data showed Wednesday.

The country's per-capita GDP dropped 8.2 percent on-year to come to $32,142 in 2022, according to the data analyzed by the Bank of Korea based on reports of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Bank and released by Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the main opposition Democratic Party.

It was the third-sharpest decline among 47 major nations that involve the world's top 30 economies and OECD member countries following Japan logging a 15.1 percent fall and Sweden with an 8.5 percent decline, the data showed.

Last year's sharp fall was attributable to the weakness of the Korean won against the US dollar.

In terms of the local currency, South Korea's nominal GDP rose 3.9 percent on-year to 2,161.8 trillion won ($1.68 trillion), but the dollar-based figure marked a 7.9 percent on-year fall, or the second-largest decline among major nations in the world.

The local currency traded at 1,291.75 won against the US dollar on average in 2022, compared with 1,144.32 won from a year earlier.

South Korea ranked the world's 23rd in terms of the per-capital GDP in 2022.

Luxemburg topped the list with $125,558, followed by Norway with $106,180, Ireland with $104,237, Switzerland with $91,976 and the United States with $76,360.

Italy placed 20th with $34,109 and Japan came next with $33,864, followed by Russia with $32,410, the data showed. (Yonhap)

