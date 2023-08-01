Typhoon Khanun changes path, may approach S. Korea

Typhoon Khanun’s predicted path has changed, such that it could land in South Korea, according to the Korea Meteorological Association on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the typhoon was heading in a west-northwest direction 260 kilometers southeast of Okinawa, Japan.

Typhoon Khanun is expected to continue its west-northwest trajectory to Okinawa before stalling for around five to six days in the East China Sea near Shanghai on Thursday. The typhoon’s intensity is expected to stagnate from “very strong” to “strong” and change its direction toward the east and head in a slow northeast direction from the weekend.

With the typhoon’s predicted path prone to more changes in the future, there is also a chance it could approach the Korean Peninsula, according to the KMA.

The meteorological agency added that the typhoon’s predicted path is likely to undergo more significant changes, depending on future mid-range barometric pressure levels. The KMA will quickly communciate any necessary information once the possibility of the typhoon's approaching the Korean Peninsula increases.

While Typhoon Khanun stalls in the East China Sea, the heat wave is expected to persist in Korea. The typhoon will add more heat to the hot and humid air already blowing in from the North Pacific High and the Tibetan anticyclone. It will also bring strong winds toward the southern part of the country and Jeju Island.

The KMA expects temperatures in Korea to reach 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and tropical nights to continue in urban and coastal areas until Aug. 11.