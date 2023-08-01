NCSoft vows to boost support for emerging creative talent

An artist receives a popularity award on July 16 for the character he invented at the Korea Character Licensing Fair 2023, held at Coex, Seoul, July 13-16. (NCSoft)

One of South Korea's top game developers and publishers, NCSoft, is ramping up its efforts to boost the development of intellectual property by supporting emerging artists.

The company has been carrying out a number of sponsorship campaigns, especially in the character industry, which can generate various derivative content including games, comics and merchandise other than characters themselves.

Under its flagship sponsorship program, Rookie Project, since 2021, the company has been discovering and fostering talented new intellectual property creators in collaboration with the Korea Creative Content Agency and Coex.

Through the project, talented artists are selected to showcase their character inventions at the Korea Character Licensing Fair, the largest licensing business fair in the country.

The participating artists will be provided with mentoring support and booths for exhibitions from the company as well as opportunities to forge business partnerships at the fair.