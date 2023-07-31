Fewer women aged over 40 use contraception: study

More than half of Korean underage girls and women between the ages 19 to 39 that engaged in sexual intercourse in the past year used some form of contraception, while fewer women in higher age groups did so, a study showed Monday.

According to the report “Status of Female Contraceptive Practices” released by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, 54.6 percent of underage girls and 52.2 percent of women aged 19 to 39 replied that they “always use contraception during sexual intercourse.”

As for middle-aged women between ages 40 to 64, 26.4 percent of the respondents replied that they “always use contraception during sexual intercourse” while 66.6 percent of the respondents replied that they never do. Among elderly women aged 65 and up, 100 percent of the respondents replied that they never use contraception.

The study suggested that middle-aged and elderly women have become indifferent to using contraceptives, as most women primarily perceive it as something to prevent pregnancies. 63.9 percent of middle-aged women and 88.4 percent of elderly women stated that they weren't using contraception because they didn't feel the need to.

“Since contraception usage prevents sexually transmitted diseases, it needs to be promoted as a tool of self-determination and sexual health,” the report said.