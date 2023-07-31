 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon's approval rating bounces back to 37.3% after falling for 3 consecutive weeks

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 10:40       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 10:40
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 27. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 27. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating bounced back to 37.3 percent after falling for the past three consecutive weeks, a poll showed Monday.

In a poll of 2,517 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessments of Yoon rose by 0.7 percentage points from the previous week, while negative assessments inched down 0.4 percentage points to 59.5 percent.

The approval rating had reached 42 percent in the last week of June but had been on a downward trend since the first week of July.

Positive assessments mostly rose among those living in the country's capital, Seoul, and the surrounding areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Negative assessments, meanwhile, mostly increased among respondents living in the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong, along with Chungcheong Province.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Additionally, approval ratings for the two major parties moved in opposite directions.

In a poll of 1,003 eligible voters conducted from Thursday to Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party dipped 0.7 percentage points from a week earlier to 36.3 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party advanced 0.1 percentage point on-week to 44.3 percent.

The poll on the two rival parties has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114