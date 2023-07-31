 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Defense minister to leave for Uzbekistan for defense, industry cooperation talks

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 10:32       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 10:32
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at the general meeting of Korea UNC Friendship Alliance held May 22, at Nine Tree Premier ROKAUS Hotel, Yonsan, Seoul. (Herald DB)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at the general meeting of Korea UNC Friendship Alliance held May 22, at Nine Tree Premier ROKAUS Hotel, Yonsan, Seoul. (Herald DB)

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is set to depart for Uzbekistan on Monday for talks aimed at expanding bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, his ministry said.

During his visit to the country from Monday through Thursday, Lee plans to pay a courtesy call on Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, National Security Council Secretary Victor Makhmudov and Defense Minister Bakhodir Kurbanov, according to the ministry.

"Through this visit, Minister Lee plans to create opportunities to expand defense and arms industry cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a press release.

Lee also plans to hold a conference on the promotion of defense industry cooperation between the two countries to discuss "strategic cooperation" in the area with Uzbekistan, which the ministry described as a "core" partner country in Central Asia. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114