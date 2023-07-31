Defense minister to leave for Uzbekistan for defense, industry cooperation talks

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at the general meeting of Korea UNC Friendship Alliance held May 22, at Nine Tree Premier ROKAUS Hotel, Yonsan, Seoul. (Herald DB)

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is set to depart for Uzbekistan on Monday for talks aimed at expanding bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, his ministry said.

During his visit to the country from Monday through Thursday, Lee plans to pay a courtesy call on Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, National Security Council Secretary Victor Makhmudov and Defense Minister Bakhodir Kurbanov, according to the ministry.

"Through this visit, Minister Lee plans to create opportunities to expand defense and arms industry cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a press release.

Lee also plans to hold a conference on the promotion of defense industry cooperation between the two countries to discuss "strategic cooperation" in the area with Uzbekistan, which the ministry described as a "core" partner country in Central Asia. (Yonhap)