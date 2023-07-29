 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Number of heatstroke patients surges amid searing heat

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2023 - 15:06       Updated : Jul 29, 2023 - 15:06
A child cooling down in a fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)
A child cooling down in a fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)

The number of heatstroke patients in South Korea has surged in the past two days, following a heat wave that hit the country after the end of the rainy season.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Saturday, 46 people were diagnosed with heatstroke across the country Wednesday and 62 on Thursday, when a heat wave warning was in place for most parts of the country.

The daily tallies represent a sharp increase from the four cases reported Sunday, the agency said.

Heatstroke is a serious medical condition that can be fatal if not treated immediately. It is caused by the body's inability to cool itself down and can lead to a number of symptoms, including a high fever, headaches, confusion and seizures.

Since the country began monitoring heatstroke on May 20, it had reported 868 patients as of Thursday.

About 26.2 percent, or 227, of the total were elderly citizens aged 65 and above.

The KDCA recommended that people take precautions against heatstroke, such as staying indoors if possible and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats if they have to go outside.

They were also advised to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, which is typically from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114