Emergency vehicles are seen on a street in front of the Lotte Department Store in Jamsil, southern Seoul, on Friday evening. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Lotte Department Store in Jamsil, Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Friday evening.

Some 1,000 people were evacuated from the store. The fire was extinguished at 8:17 p.m., 20 minutes after it was reported, according to the fire authorities. There were no reported casualties.

More than 100 firefighters and 31 fire trucks and ambulances were deployed to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com