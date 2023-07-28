 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Man attempts to cash in on Sillim stabbing

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 16:49       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 16:49
Fake donation box at the tribute site in Sillim-dong, Seoul (Online community bobaedream)
Fake donation box at the tribute site in Sillim-dong, Seoul (Online community bobaedream)

A man in his 60s is under police investigation for attempting to defraud the public with a donation box at a tribute site in Sillim-dong, Seoul, the location of a recent stabbing spree that left one dead and three injured.

According to authorities, the man set up a box marked "donations for victims' families" at the memorial site without the consent of the victims' relatives. Upon discovering the box, the victims' families and mourning citizens reported the man to the police.

Despite warnings from the police, the man returned the box to the site the following day and removed written tributes left by visitors, leading to a subsequent criminal investigation.

When confronted by citizens, the man reportedly claimed he intended to give 70 percent of the collected funds to the victims' families. The police are considering charges of violating the Act on Collection and Use of Donations.



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114