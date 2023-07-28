Man attempts to cash in on Sillim stabbing

A man in his 60s is under police investigation for attempting to defraud the public with a donation box at a tribute site in Sillim-dong, Seoul, the location of a recent stabbing spree that left one dead and three injured.

According to authorities, the man set up a box marked "donations for victims' families" at the memorial site without the consent of the victims' relatives. Upon discovering the box, the victims' families and mourning citizens reported the man to the police.

Despite warnings from the police, the man returned the box to the site the following day and removed written tributes left by visitors, leading to a subsequent criminal investigation.

When confronted by citizens, the man reportedly claimed he intended to give 70 percent of the collected funds to the victims' families. The police are considering charges of violating the Act on Collection and Use of Donations.