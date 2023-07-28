Army officers accused of workplace abuse

Senior officers from the South Korean Army’s 9th Infantry Division are facing allegations of workplace abuse against drafted soldiers, according to the Center for Military Human Rights Korea.

In press conferences Wednesday and Thursday, the non-governmental military watchdog detailed alleged instances of misconduct by senior officers against their subordinates serving at the infantry division’s dining facility in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The facility, which provides food service to active-duty personnel, their families and veterans, is managed by one commanding officer and staffed by 10 soldiers.

The allegations suggest staff members had been ordered to perform personal tasks unrelated to standard duties, such as catering for family and church gatherings. In one specific instance, the staff were asked to prepare a traditional full-course Korean meal for 25 people.

Other alleged abuses included orders to prepare off-menu items, such as sashimi, Tiramisu and lobster, and any refusal to comply was reportedly met with outrage on the part of senior officers. Such demands often led to staff working overtime, with some logging over 68 hours of work per week and reporting injuries due to the excessive workload.

Further claims of physical violence were brought forth in Thursday's conference, implicating the facility's manager, a Master Sergeant, in multiple counts of physical abuse, including beating staff members with food containers.

The allegations highlight a persistent issue within South Korean society -- the abuse of power, referred to locally as "gapjil," where those in positions of authority exploit or harass their subordinates. Toxic workplace culture is especially prevalent in the military, where the insulated and authoritative structure often prevents effective oversight.

In a Wednesday press release, the South Korean Army stated that they are taking the matter seriously and vowed to expand investigations into other military facilities.