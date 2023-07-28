 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
National

Yoon nominates new KCC head despite school bullying controversy

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 14:45       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 14:45
Special adviser Lee Dong-kwan delivers remarks to the press after being nominated as the next head of the Korea Communications Commission on Friday. (Yonhap)
Special adviser Lee Dong-kwan delivers remarks to the press after being nominated as the next head of the Korea Communications Commission on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser for external relations, as the next head of the Korea Communications Commission on Friday.

“Lee is well-qualified for the position as he has served as spokesperson and senior secretary for public relations to the presidential office,” said Kim Dae-ki, presidential chief of staff, during a briefing at the presidential office. “Based on his experience in the media and in various areas of human relations, as well as his networking and leadership skills, Lee is the right person to carry out broadcasting and telecommunications tasks for the administration.”

Lee is a former Dong-A Ilbo reporter and served as a former spokesperson and senior presidential secretary for public relations under the Lee Myung-bak administration from 2008 to 2013. He received a bachelor’s degree in the department of political science at Seoul National University.

In 2021, he joined the presidential election campaign team for the People Power Party to work as chief of a special media communications committee.

Speaking on his nomination, Lee said he feels a great amount of responsibility to be nominated at a time when the global media industry’s environment is undergoing sudden changes.

“Governments and civil societies around the globe are struggling to combat fake news,” Lee said. “I will first focus on restoring a fair media ecosystem and create a free and openly communicative information distribution environment.” Lee also added that once elected, he would “humbly listen to the rebukes and criticisms from the opposition party and the media.”

Lee’s nomination was slammed by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea over allegations of Lee's interfering in personnel affairs at public broadcaster KBS while he was senior presidential secretary for public relations. Recently, he was also at the center of controversy when allegations of his son bullying a classmate in 2011 came to light. Lee has since denied the allegations, saying that his son and the classmate have reconciled and remained friends.

Lee will undergo a hearing process at the National Assembly, as his appointment is subject to parliamentary confirmation.

The Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader Park Kwang-on (third from left) stands with other party members in front of the Yongsan Presidential Office to protest Lee Dong-kwan's nomination. (Yonhap)
The Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader Park Kwang-on (third from left) stands with other party members in front of the Yongsan Presidential Office to protest Lee Dong-kwan's nomination. (Yonhap)


By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
