Police investigate child's death at day care

Daegu police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl at a day care center.

On June 21, the child was discovered unconscious and not breathing with traces of vomit around her mouth during nap time.

The family of the child claims the responsibility lies with the day care staff, while the child's teacher claims she was occupied with other tasks at the time. Despite the teacher performing cardiopulmonary resuscitations and rushing the child to hospital, the child died. No apparent external injuries were found on the child's body.

The child’s father told local media that the incident was caused by negligence, claiming that the death could have been avoided had the teacher paid closer attention.