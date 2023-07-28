 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Police conclude no hazardous substance in suspicious int'l parcels

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 10:43       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 10:43
These images show suspicious international parcels. (Korea Post)
These images show suspicious international parcels. (Korea Post)

Police have concluded that no hazardous substances were found in thousands of suspicious international parcels that had sparked fears of terrorism, officials said Friday.

Police had been looking into whether terrorism was involved after thousands of international parcels received nationwide were reported to authorities for suspicions of containing suspicious substances.

The incident first came to light when three people working at a welfare center for the disabled in the southeastern city of Ulsan were rushed to the hospital for breathing difficulties and dizziness after opening a random parcel from Taiwan. They were all discharged without significant symptoms.

According to the National Police Agency on Friday, the parcels were concluded to contain no dangerous substances the previous day via unknown sample tests conducted by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.

As the test result came back negative, police have also decided to close their investigation into potential terrorism involving the mail.

Police have concluded that the parcels were sent as part of "brushing scams" from China via Taiwan and are looking into whether they can bring charges of illegal personal information collection against the senders.

In brushing scams, online retailers mail unordered items to random people to manipulate product reviews and boost their online presence.

Police have also requested cooperation from the Chinese police for investigation.

As of early Thursday, a total of 3,604 suspicious international parcels had been reported to the police from across the nation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114