 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
koreainvestment-pension
Finance

S. Korea's exports of ice cream achieve record high in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 09:50       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 09:50
Customers purchase ice cream at a shop in Seoul, on July 3. (Yonhap)
Customers purchase ice cream at a shop in Seoul, on July 3. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of ice cream reached a record high in the first half of 2023, data showed Friday, on the back of the growing popularity of Korean entertainment content across the globe.

Outbound shipments of ice cream reached $59 million in the January-June period, up 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The figure almost doubled South Korea's ice cream imports, which came to $30 million, up 7.5 percent over the period.

"Exports gained ground as demand for snacks to cope with the scorching heat rose, coupled with the popularity of Korean cultural content," the agency said.

Shipments to the United States accounted for the largest volume of $19 million, followed by China with $7 million.

The exports to China more than doubled on-year on the back of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Exports to the Philippines and Canada accounted for $6 million and $5 million, respectively, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114