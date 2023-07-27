 Back To Top
National

Pope Francis sends peace message on 70th Korean War armistice anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2023 - 21:19       Updated : Jul 27, 2023 - 21:19

Pope Francis, flanked by a grandmother and grandson (names not available) appears at his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican for the Sunday's blessing, on the 3rd World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP-Yonhap)
Pope Francis, flanked by a grandmother and grandson (names not available) appears at his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican for the Sunday's blessing, on the 3rd World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP-Yonhap)

Pope Francis wished for peace on the Korean Peninsula in a message sent to a special mass commemorating the 70th armistice anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War on Thursday.

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik read the message from the pope during a special mass commemorating the anniversary held at Myeongdong Cathedral in downtown Seoul.

"The various wars and armed conflicts that in these days are afflicting the human family, especially the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters, are a tragic reminder of the need for constant vigilance in defending and promoting justice and friendly cooperation within communities and between peoples. In this regard, I wish to encourage all Koreans to be 'prophets' of peace," the message read.

"In this way, I trust that the marking of the armistice will point not only to the cessation of hostilities but to a bright future of reconciliation, fraternity and enduring harmony for the Korean Peninsula, and indeed the wider world," it added.

You, who serves as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy of the Holy See, said the pope has expressed his desire to visit North Korea several times to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"Pope Francis hopes to receive a formal invitation from North Korea to visit the country. I am willing to prepare the pope's trip to North Korea and hope to be dispatched to North Korea to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula," You said during the mass.

The two Koreas still remain technically at war, as the three-year conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)

