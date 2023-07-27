Havas Korea joins Seoul City's computer donation campaign

From left: Havas Korea CEO Kwak Jee-young, Seoul Metropolitan Children’s Self-Reliance Support Group head chef Lee So-young and Seoul Metropolitan Government Digital Policy Officer Kim Jin-man pose for a photo as part of a computer donation ceremony on July 11. (Havas Korea)

Havas Korea, a Korean subsidiary of Havas Group, has donated its used laptops to the Seoul Metropolitan Government to provide support for youth preparing for independence, under the city’s ongoing personal computer donation campaign that aims to bridge the digital divide.

The term "youth preparing for independence" refers to individuals who are transitioning to a state of independence after being under the protection of foster care or other institutions. These individuals require social support due to economic and psychological difficulties.

The campaign, launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in April 2001, refurbishes used PCs donated by various government agencies, organizations and firms. They are then given free of charge to underprivileged youth with a lack of access to information and technology.

The donation ceremony was held at Seoul City Hall in Seosomun, central Seoul, on July 11, with top executives and city officials, including Havas Korea’s CEO Kwak Jee-young and the city's digital policy director Kim Jin-man, in attendance.

The donated items from the company included a total of 43 used gadgets, including 38 lightweight laptops and five all-in-one PCs.

Through this participation, Havas Korea became the first company to join the campaign through private donations.

“Through this donation, we have contributed to helping South Korean youth grow as vital members of our society, as well as reinforcing our sustainability efforts through PC recycling,” Kwak said during the ceremony.

“In line with our commitment to ESG management, we will continue to put our sustainability efforts into practice.”

The company has been investing considerable efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the marketing industry through various initiatives such as minimizing paper usage, promoting electronic payments and encouraging the use of tumblers.