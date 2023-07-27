 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
koreainvestment-pension
National

Search continues for Korean man missing in Japan

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 27, 2023 - 10:23       Updated : Jul 27, 2023 - 10:23
Security camera footage from the convenience store in Wakayama, Japan where Yoon was last seen (KBS news)
Security camera footage from the convenience store in Wakayama, Japan where Yoon was last seen (KBS news)

Japanese authorities are searching for a Korean man who has been missing for 49 days.

According to reports, the man -- a 27-year-old social worker named Yoon Se-joon -- arrived in Osaka, Japan on May 9 with plans to stay for one month.

Yoon was last spotted at a convenience store in the Wakayama prefecture, near the place he was staying, and his family reported him missing some time after their last contact on June 8.

Japanese police have been searching for the man, and made the investigation public on July 16.

Yoon is described as 175cm tall, with a distinct scar on his right face.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of the person is urged to call the Korean Foreign Ministry’s contact center at +82-2-3210-0404.



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114