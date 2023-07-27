Search continues for Korean man missing in Japan

Security camera footage from the convenience store in Wakayama, Japan where Yoon was last seen (KBS news)

Japanese authorities are searching for a Korean man who has been missing for 49 days.

According to reports, the man -- a 27-year-old social worker named Yoon Se-joon -- arrived in Osaka, Japan on May 9 with plans to stay for one month.

Yoon was last spotted at a convenience store in the Wakayama prefecture, near the place he was staying, and his family reported him missing some time after their last contact on June 8.

Japanese police have been searching for the man, and made the investigation public on July 16.

Yoon is described as 175cm tall, with a distinct scar on his right face.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of the person is urged to call the Korean Foreign Ministry’s contact center at +82-2-3210-0404.