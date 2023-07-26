 Back To Top
Modelling agency executive accused of sexual assault

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 15:01
Models describe sexual assault allegations on a Twitch livestream on Tuesday (online community Fomos)
An executive at a modelling agency has been accused of sexual assault by multiple models and social media influencers, prompting an official police investigation.

The three initial complainants, who are members of the same agency, filed lawsuits Thursday against the executive, accusing him of multiple counts of rape, groping, sexual harassment and non-consensual filming, police confirmed.

The accused executive reportedly denies any wrongdoing.

The allegations surfaced publicly Tuesday during a Twitch livestream, where the three models described alleged sexual assaults by the executive, only identified by his surname Chang. The models recounted incidents of harassment and abuse during photo shoots, where they claimed Chang repeatedly groped them and made unwanted sexual advances under the guise of giving professional guidance.

The individuals also reported attempts by Chang to intimidate them into remaining silent, with threats to ruin their careers.

Following the livestream, a further six models took to social media to allege similar encounters with the executive. The allegations shared online mirror those shared in the livestream, detailing similar instances of harassment and improper contact. One of the alleged victims claimed to have been underage at the time of the assault in 2020.

All accusers cited fears of professional retaliation as the reason for their earlier silence, given Chang's standing in the industry.

The case is under active investigation by the police.



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
