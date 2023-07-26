GS E&C to join UK's largest modular housing project

GS Engineering and Construction announced Wednesday that its UK-based subsidiary modular company Elements Europe has secured a construction contract for the Camp Hill project, the largest modular housing project in the UK.

The project, valued at around 210 billion won ($164 million), is a city redevelopment project by the UK's Goodstone Living at Camp Hill site located around 1.6 kilometers from the Birmingham city center.

The project aims to construct six buildings, spanning three to 26 floors, to accommodate a total of 550 rental housing units and commercial facilities. The construction is set to be completed in the first half of 2026.

Elements Europe will be in charge of manufacturing and installing rental housing units and commercial facilities using modular manufacturing or prefabrication, a method that involves assembling ready-made modules into a building at the final site.

The company will design and prefabricate more than 1,100 modules in their own factory and transport them to the construction site for installation.

This approach reduces environmental and noise pollution in the surrounding area and is considered eco-friendly.

The latest deal is the company's second major modular project after it signed a contract to construct a 23-story hotel in London last year.

"Through the successful completion of this UK project, we seek to gradually expand our presence in the modular manufacturing industry as the field is expected to continue to grow globally,” GS E&C President Huh Yoon-hong said.

“We aim to leap forward as a leading ESG firm by ramping up our efforts on eco-friendly businesses, including modular construction."