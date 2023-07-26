Ruling party ethics committee to decide disciplinary measures against Daegu mayor

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo answers reporters' questions while leaving the National Assembly in Seoul, in this file photo taken on July 17. (Yonhap)

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party was set to meet Wednesday to decide the level of disciplinary measures against Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo over his controversial golf outing when the country was struggling with damage from heavy downpours.

Hong played golf for one hour on July 15. Though play was suspended due to rain, critics say it was inappropriate for a public servant to play golf at a time when the country was struggling with massive damage caused by the heavy rains that claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

The mayor initially balked at the criticism, arguing he did nothing wrong as there were no reports of damage in Daegu at the time he played golf and that he can do whatever he wants outside of work hours. He even said in a social media post that he wonders why tennis is OK and golf is not.

People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon ordered an investigation early last week, and the party decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Hong.

Soon after the decision, Hong held a press conference to apologize for his actions.

He also deleted the problematic social media posts and submitted a written statement, as well as a list of staff members on duty during the downpours, to the ethics committee.

With regard to the level of disciplinary measures, party officials talk of various speculation from party membership suspension to expulsion. (Yonhap)