National

S. Korea confirms avian influenza cases in cats for first time in 7 years

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 10:26       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 10:26
(Getty Images Bank)
(Getty Images Bank)

Two cats at an animal shelter in Seoul were confirmed to have been infected with a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals in seven years, the agriculture ministry has said.

Cats have been found dead at the shelter in Yongsan, central Seoul, since last month, and tests confirmed that two of them died of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday.

It is the first time since 2016 that the country confirmed highly pathogenic AI cases in mammals.

Upon the report, the authorities cordoned off the facility and have implemented quarantine measures.

People who have had contact with the cats have not shown any symptoms, and there has not been a human AI infection through cats or other mammals.

But the health authorities are closely monitoring them, as the incubation period for human AI cases is known to be 10 days, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

