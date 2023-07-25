 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Business

Posco International signs contract with Indonesia for oil, gas exploration

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2023 - 11:27       Updated : Jul 25, 2023 - 11:27
The image shows the location of the Bunga gas mine, marked in red, where Posco will carry out an exploration and production project for oil and gas, in Indonesia, colored in blue. (Posco International Corp.)
The image shows the location of the Bunga gas mine, marked in red, where Posco will carry out an exploration and production project for oil and gas, in Indonesia, colored in blue. (Posco International Corp.)

Posco International Corp. said Tuesday it signed a contract with the Indonesian government and its state oil company to search and extract oil and gas in the Southeast Asian country, as it bolsters the push for energy and resources development.

The production sharing contract with Jakarta and state-owned PT Pertamina Hulu Energy will give Posco International the rights to explore the Bunga gas block off the eastern Java Island for six years, and develop and produce oil and gas in the field for 30 years, the Korean company said in a release.

A PSC is an agreement between a government and one or more natural resources companies on specifying the percentage of the extracted resources each party will get after the participating companies recover the costs and expenses.

The sharing ratio for the Bunga project is set at 60:40 for oil and 55:44 for gas between the Indonesian government and the two companies. Posco International and PHE each hold a 50:50 stake for their participation in the project.

The Bunga gas block, with a depth of 50 meters from the shallow sea to the deep sea of 500 m, covers 8,500 square kilometers, about 14 times the size of Seoul. Posco International said it is estimated to have some 1.3 billion barrels of natural gas reserves, citing a Reuters report.

Posco International, a unit under South Korean steel giant Posco, operates gas fields in Myanmar and Australia. It has been carrying out another gas exploration project in Malaysia since 2021. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114