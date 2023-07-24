Searches for self-defense tools surge among men following Sillim stabbings

Following the stabbing spree in Sillim-dong, Seoul, a significant increase in searches for self-defense tools and weapons has been noted across Korean online shopping sites. This trend appears to be largely driven by males aged 20-40, according to data provided by the online commerce platform, Naver Shopping.

Throughout the weekend following the incident, self-defense items topped the search rankings on Naver Shopping among men aged 20-40, according to website data. As of Monday, such products make up nine of the top 10 most searched products within the platform's Health & Household category for men in their 20s, and eight out of the top 10 for those in their 30s.

Popular items include pepper spray, batons, stun guns and Tasers. The criteria for this ranking system, however, remain unspecified.

This surge is believed to be a direct reaction to the stabbing suspect's exclusive targeting of young men. Security footage showed the perpetrator, who faces potential charges of murder and attempted murder, bypassing multiple women and seniors during his street rampage. The attack resulted in one death and three injuries, with all the victims being male.

The suspect reportedly cited personal hardship as the motive behind his actions and expressed a desire to inflict pain on others. The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on Sunday.