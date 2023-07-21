4th graders raise money for flood relief

A group of forty students, accompanied by their homeroom teacher, pose for a photo in front of the Iseo-myeon Administrative Welfare Center, in Wanju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Fourth-grade students from Iseo Elementary School in Wanju, North Jeolla Province, are drawing attention online for their compassionate efforts in helping their community recover from flood damage after recent monsoon rains ripped through the country.

A group of forty students, accompanied by their homeroom teacher, visited the Iseo-myeon Administrative Welfare Center on Wednesday morning. They expressed their concern about the hardships people were facing due to the heavy rains and donated 96,000 won ($74.8) which they had fundraised, urging the center to use it for the greater good.

The idea for the fundraising initiative originated from one of the 4th-grade students, who worked to collect and sell unused items, agreeing to donate the proceeds to flood recovery efforts.

They were not content with the initial profits of about 20,000 won, so each child took it upon themselves to explain their purpose to their parents and received additional allowances of 1,000 to 2,000 won.

In response to the students' admirable actions, the other students also decided to contribute to the cause, further increasing the total amount raised to 96,100 won.

The employees at the Iseo-myeon Administrative Welfare Center expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the children, who packed their own donations in plastic bags and mail bags.

Lee Moon-hee, head of the customized welfare team at the Iseo-myeon Administrative Welfare Center, conveyed deep appreciation for the children's warmth during a challenging period of torrential rains and emergency work.

“It's heartwarming to see such young minds demonstrating empathy and taking proactive steps to support their community during difficult times. The efforts of these fourth graders serve as an inspiration to us all.”

The funds provided by the children were utilized to provide snacks for soldiers who were working tirelessly at the flood recovery site.