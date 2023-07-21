 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LG Chem seeks to foster more flexible corporate culture

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:22       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:22

LG Chem CEO and Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol pose for a photo alongside employees as part of the company's mentoring program connecting top executives and junior members. (LG Chem)
LG Chem CEO and Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol pose for a photo alongside employees as part of the company's mentoring program connecting top executives and junior members. (LG Chem)

South Korea’s largest chemical company LG Chem said Friday it is accelerating efforts to create a more flexible corporate culture and foster better communication between executives and employees.

As part of related efforts, the company recently launched its new initiative called the CEO Discussion Table, which brings together CEO Shin Hak-cheol and junior employees to freely exchange their opinions on the company’s key strategies and business directions.

Through the non-hierarchical discussion, employees can directly communicate with the CEO about issues and challenges faced by each business division, while the CEO gains creative solutions and ideas from employees.

The company said direct involvement in the key decision-making process is expected to spur a high sense of responsibility, ownership and motivation among employees.

The new initiative comes as part of LG’s ongoing efforts launched in 2019 with the aim of reducing generational gaps and nurturing a “speak-up” culture where employees can openly discuss working conditions and corporate culture with their superiors.

LG Chem said it plans to expand this program in phases by first implementing it to departments that wish to voluntarily participate or those which require direct problem-solving with the CEO. In the future, it also aims to arrange separate discussion “tables” by involving executives in various leadership levels.

CEO Shin has stressed better communication with younger employees, especially those in their 20s and 30s. He has been joining diverse activities such as a co-mentoring program, a two-way interactive mentoring program where executives and employees alternate the role of a mentor.

LG Chem is ramping up efforts to enhance work productivity and efficiency on core tasks by actively reducing overtime work and holiday work among its employees through various measures.

For example, it has been encouraging its employees to freely take leave while also introducing a flexible working-hour scheme to allow its employees to efficiently manage their work hours by setting their own start and end hours down to the minute.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114