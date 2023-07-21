 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on US rate hike woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:41       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:41
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks started lower Friday as investors took a cautious stance amid strong US jobs data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 24.37 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,575.86 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.05 percent.

The latest US Labor Department data showed that weekly jobless claims fell again last week, suggesting the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates.

In Seoul, big-cap shares led the downside trend.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.97 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 2.48 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.7 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis slid 1.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,278.65 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 8.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

