 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Appellate court upholds 20-yr prison sentence for university freshman in campus rape case

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 20:52       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 20:52
The suspect in a campus rape and death case at Inha University leaves a police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, as he is escorted to the prosecution on Jul. 22, 2022.(Yonhap)
The suspect in a campus rape and death case at Inha University leaves a police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, as he is escorted to the prosecution on Jul. 22, 2022.(Yonhap)

An appellate court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a university freshman on charges of causing a female schoolmate to fall from a school building to her death while attempting to rape her last year.

The former student of Inha University in Incheon, west of Seoul, is accused of attempting to rape the inebriated victim and causing her to fall to her death from the five-story campus building on July 15, 2022.

A passerby later found her lying on the ground and had her sent to a hospital, but she died. The man was found to have thrown away her clothes and fled the scene after she fell, without seeking emergency help for her.

A district court had previously sentenced him to 20 years in prison, convicting him of quasi-rape resulting in death. The Seoul High Court on Thursday upheld the 20-year sentence.

The appeals court, however, dismissed the charges raised by prosecutors against him of murdering the victim by willful negligence and sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors had demanded a life sentence for him.

"It is difficult to recognize intentionality in the crime," the court said.

The court said it decided to maintain the 20-year sentence despite a petition for a "severe" punishment from the victim's family, given the victim's age and the circumstances of the crime.

"The mental and physical pain, and resentment that the victim must have felt cannot be fathomed, and the bereaved must live with incurable pain for their whole lives," the court said, adding the weight of the crime is equal to that of murder.

The court also upheld the district court's decision ordering him to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment, and barred him from employment at children and youth facilities for 10 years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114