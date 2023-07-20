Marine Corps' search operations without life vests under scrutiny

A helicopter carrying the body of Lance Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by strong waters in Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, is saluted by members of the Marine Corps at Yecheon Stadium on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Marine Corps came under fire Thursday after it was found that the troops conducted search and rescue operations for missing people without personnel wearing life vests.

A young Marine was found dead Wednesday evening, 12 hours after being swept away during a search operation for missing people in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province.

Marines were deployed to search for five missing people in the Yecheon-gun area after the region was hit by a landslide on July 15. During the operation, Lance Cpl. Chae Su-geun from the First Marine Division’s artillery battalion was swept away by a rapid stream at around 9:10 a.m. His body was discovered downstream at 11:08 p.m.

Witnesses say that Chae screamed for help as he was swept away. Two other Marines also fell into the river but were able to swim to safety.

“According to the initial report, the Marines were standing without life jackets in a single line in the river. Some were even submerged up to their waists. If these reports are true, this incident was clearly caused by human error,” said an official from the Center for Military Human Rights Korea. “Military personnel may be deployed in civil support missions during national disasters, but it is dangerous to entrust non-commissioned officers with no relevant experience to conduct their own operations.”

The Marine Corps expressed their condolences to Chae's family and launched a probe into the accident. The Marine Corps’ disaster safety management unit was also carrying out a safety assessment of personnel deployed in recovery efforts to make necessary improvements.

On Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol also offered his condolences over Chae's death.

"I express my sincere condolences over Lance Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death in the line of duty," said Yoon in a message relayed by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon. Yoon also promised that the government will honor the Marine as a person of national merit.

Rescue operations in Yecheon-gun resumed at 5 a.m. Thursday after being suspended after the Marine’s disappearance.