 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David on Aug.18: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 10:05       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 10:21
President Yoon Seok Yeol (first from the right), on his visit to Japan, is seen in this photo with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit on May 2. (AP)
President Yoon Seok Yeol (first from the right), on his visit to Japan, is seen in this photo with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit on May 2. (AP)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on Aug. 18, sources said Thursday.

The summit was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

The three countries decided to hold the meeting at the US presidential retreat in Maryland, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The presidential office said in a notice to reporters that the summit will take place in the US "sometime in August," but that the exact date and place will be announced soon following coordination between the three sides. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114