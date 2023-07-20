Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David on Aug.18: sources

President Yoon Seok Yeol (first from the right), on his visit to Japan, is seen in this photo with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit on May 2. (AP)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on Aug. 18, sources said Thursday.

The summit was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

The three countries decided to hold the meeting at the US presidential retreat in Maryland, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The presidential office said in a notice to reporters that the summit will take place in the US "sometime in August," but that the exact date and place will be announced soon following coordination between the three sides. (Yonhap)