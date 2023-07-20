 Back To Top
National

Marine Corps launches probe into death of Marine swept by torrent

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 09:38
Marines search for missing people in Yecheon County, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after the area was hit by heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods and landslides. (Yonhap)
Marines search for missing people in Yecheon County, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after the area was hit by heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods and landslides. (Yonhap)

The Marine Corps has launched a probe into the death of a Marine who was swept away by a torrent this week during search and rescue operations for victims of heavy monsoon rains, the armed service said Thursday, following the discovery of his body the previous night.

On Wednesday, the Marine lance corporal disappeared into the Naeseong stream rapids in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a day after he was deployed for the search operations, according to the armed service.

Rescue authorities discovered his body late night, some 5.8 kilometers downstream from where he first went missing.

Public criticism arose as troops mobilized for the operations at the stream searched for victims without wearing life vests.

The Marine Corps said it is currently conducting a probe into the accident and that its disaster safety management unit is carrying out an overall safety assessment of personnel deployed in recovery efforts and making improvements.

It also apologized and expressed "deep condolences" to the deceased Marine's family members over the incident.

The military has mobilized troops to assist with search and rescue operations and recovery efforts after recent torrential rains caused floods and landslides across the nation. (Yonhap)

