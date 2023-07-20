 Back To Top
National

Rescuers find body of marine missing during search operation for heavy rain victims

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 09:07       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 09:28
Rescue workers carry the body of a marine to an ambulance in Yecheon on Wednesday. He went missing earlier in the day after being swept away by a torrent while participating in search and rescue operations in the area. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers carry the body of a marine to an ambulance in Yecheon on Wednesday. He went missing earlier in the day after being swept away by a torrent while participating in search and rescue operations in the area. (Yonhap)

Rescue workers on Wednesday found the body of a marine who went missing after being swept away by a torrent in a southeastern county while participating in search and rescue operations after heavy monsoon rains and landslides in the area.

The marine corporal, serving with the 1st Marine Infantry Division, disappeared into the Naeseong stream rapids in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at about 9:10 a.m. during SAR operations, ROK Marine Corps officials said.

His body was discovered downstream at around 11:08 p.m.

"A special rescue team and a drone team found his body during a nighttime search, and it is currently being retrieved," an official from the local fire department said.

"Whether he is dead or alive needs to be determined by the hospital," he added.

The marine corporal, who was assigned to SAR operations on Tuesday, suddenly fell into the stream while moving in formation with other fellow marines in search of missing people, Marine Corps officials said, noting two other marines also fell into the torrent and fortunately swam to safety.

Marines from the Sea Dragon Division and other SAR workers recovered several bodies of Yecheon residents who were swept away by floods caused by recent torrential rains in North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

