 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Nearly 5,500 still displaced after deadly torrential downpours

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:14       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:14

Rice plants wither in paddies in Iksan, 170 kilometers south of Seoul, due to days of heavy rain followed by a heat wave on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Rice plants wither in paddies in Iksan, 170 kilometers south of Seoul, due to days of heavy rain followed by a heat wave on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Nearly 5,500 people have yet to return home after torrential rains pounded the country last week, officials said, despite the monsoon rain coming to a lull Wednesday.

Across the country, 5,494 were still staying at relatives' houses or shelters set up at senior centers, village halls or schools as of 6 p.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The torrential rain that swept the country last week left 46 people dead and six others missing nationwide. The toll does not include one marine still missing.

In particular, the flooding of the Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju on Saturday led to 14 deaths, when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.

Downpours have also damaged 1,101 public facilities and 1,047 other private properties, with the damage centered around South Chungcheong Province. Homes were also destroyed, with 471 reported to have been inundated and 125 others damaged, according to officials.

Farmland over half the size of Seoul, amounting to 32,894.5 hectares, was flooded, and 797,000 livestock, including chickens and ducks, died from the downpour.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated 13 areas hard-hit from the downpours as special disaster zones, paving the way for them to be eligible for financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114