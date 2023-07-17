 Back To Top
National

Dog makes miraculous return in village destroyed by landslide

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 17, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Jul 17, 2023 - 15:36

Kwon Ho-ryang, 73, poses for a photo with his dog Jinsoon in Yechon, North Gyeongsang Province on Monday (Yonhap)
In an uplifting tale amid tragedy, a two-year-old dog was found safe in a rural village -- 27 hours after being swept away by a landslide caused by torrential rain that lashed across the country over the weekend.

The dog, named Jinsoon, went missing on Saturday when a flood swept through Yechon, North Gyeongsang Province. Jinsoon's owner, 73-year-old Kwon Ho-ryang, found his dog missing as the floodwater surged up to his face.

“I was barely clinging to a tree for survival when I realized my dog was gone,” said Kwon, recalling the moment.

The rain wreaked havoc in the village, leaving two people missing. The townspeople found solace, however, when they discovered Jinsoon in good health despite being covered in mud early Sunday morning.

“Jinsoon is not just a pet, (Jinsoon is) my family,” Kwon said, expressing his joy. “I hope (Jinsoon) stays with me my whole life.”



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
