'Yes kids zone' triggers praise, debate at opposite end of spectrum

A restaurant in Gangwon Province has branded itself a "yes kids zone," amidst public debates surrounding spaces in which children's access is restricted here, commonly known as "no kids zones." A "yes kids zone" stands in direct opposition to the point of the "no kids zone," as it actively embraces child customers.

On the June 16, a restaurant operating in the city of Taebaek, Gangwon Province, received a glowing review stating it was an "excellent restaurant." This review quickly spread across various social media platforms due to the attached photo of a "Yes Kids Zone" signboard. The signboard displayed the following message, "We welcome babies and children. Feel free to bring diapers; we'll take care of any cleanup needed."

This statement triggered intense discussions on various social media platforms. Supporters of this "yes kids zone" expressed positive reactions such as "I'm willing to spend my money on this," or "I wish more businesses like this existed," and they praised the owner's initiative.

On the other hand, some individuals found the message "provocative." They questioned whether there was a need to mention the use of diapers, raising hygiene concerns. They also pointed out that ultimately, restaurant staff would have to clean up after diaper changes, and were concerned the expectation could spread to other restaurants.

However, it turns out that this particular restaurant was not just welcoming to children. They also have provided free meals to Korean War veterans, free snacks for infants under the age of 8, free gifts for pregnant women and soldiers, a free portion of meat for those who have donated blood, and first-aid supplies like medicine, gauze, toothbrushes and toothpaste to elders in need. Additionally, this restaurant installed wheelchair rails, making it accessible for guests in wheelchairs, which is not common in Korea.