Korea Post vows to strengthen ties with post alliance group

Korea Post's Director General Kim Hong-jae (third from left, front row) poses for a picture alongside CEOs of the Kahala Post Group after the KPG's 2023 annual meeting in Paris, France, on July 13. (Korea Post)

The state-run Korea Post said Monday that it plans to bolster cooperation with the Kahala Posts Group, an alliance of 11 postal operators, to enhance the quality of international mail services and joint market expansion.

Korea Post Director General Kim Hong-jae presented the current status and performance of Korea’s international postal services and its goals while attending the Kahala Post Group's annual meeting in Paris, France, Thursday.

KPG was launched in 2002 by six major postal administrations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Korea, with the aim of promoting customer choice and raising the service performance of their package services through joint collaboration with its members.

Since the launch of the alliance, its membership has expanded into Europe and currently, a total of 11 countries including the United Kingdom, Spain, and France, are participating.

The focus of this year’s annual meeting was the changes of the global postal market brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attending CEOs extensively discussed ways to improve international mail volume, while sharing their assessment and outlook for the global developments.