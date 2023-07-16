Underpass flooding: Could it have been prevented?

Scores of vehicles were driving through an underpass at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday morning in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, as flooding hit.

The tunnel was only some 600 meters from a part of Miho River, a tributary of the Geum River, South Korea's third-largest waterway.

The drivers were apparently unaware that a flood warning for the area had been issued about four hours earlier, due to heavy rain across the country.

No signs or officials were in place to stop traffic entering the underpass.

At 8:40 a.m., a part of the Miho riverbank collapsed and water rushed towards the 430 meter-long underpass, immediately flooding it.

Fifteen vehicles, including a public bus, became trapped under the water. The exact number of victims trapped in the tunnel remains unclear, but seven bodies have been recovered as of Sunday noon.

An anonymous survivor of the flooding said that it was "impossible to understand why there wasn't anyone controlling traffic near the entrance to the underpass."

Onlookers called the latest incident a "man-made disaster" due to the authorities' slow response.

The Geum River Flood Control Office, the disaster control tower which also oversees the bodies of water around the Geum River, said it issued a flood warning at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday. The warning is the higher of the two-step flood warning system, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Around 6:34 p.m., the control office called Cheongju City Government via phone to alert the need to issue a possible evacuation and follow the flood guidelines.

However, the city government reportedly denied the control tower's claims saying that it received no such call.

In a briefing Saturday, a North Chungcheong Provincial government official told reporters that they "had no time to control the flooding."

"Even after flood warnings are issued, actual flooding needs to be spotted in the middle of the underpass for traffic control to be initiated," the official said.

"There was no time to control the flooding this time because the riverbed abruptly collapsed and flooded the tunnel."

But there were signs that officials new of an impending risk. Some witnesses reported that work to reinforce riverbank was being hastily done even an hour before the underpass became flooded.

A local villager near Miho River told Yonhap News on Sunday that an excavator was digging and collecting sand around the site to build a temporary river bank around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

"The water had already risen to some 30 centimeters below the temporary river bank," the villager said.

"It was ready to collapse because it wasn't built out of big sandbags but by collecting mud and sand around the river."

The latest underpass flooding follows a similar incident in Busan in July 2020. Three died in an underpass flooding in Dong-gu after fire authorities missed two calls reporting the accident. The fire authorities explained that there were receiving "too many" calls that day.

The Busan Metropolitan Government and Dong-gu officials also failed to control the traffic to the underpass despite a heavy rain warning issued an hour prior to the incident.